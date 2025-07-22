1 person shot in Racine; police working to resolve standoff

Racine police "are working hard to resolve" a standoff near the 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, according from a spokesperson from the department.
A large police presence was first reported in the area around noon Tuesday.
Police confirmed to TMJ4 that one person was shot and transported to a hospital for treatment. The victim's condition is not currently known.
Watch: Neighbor, Tessa Swanks, posted video of the standoff to her social media account.
Racine police working to resolve standoff
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 both on air and online for updates.
Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.