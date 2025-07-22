1 person shot in Racine; police working to resolve standoff

Racine police "are working hard to resolve" a standoff near the 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, according from a spokesperson from the department.

A large police presence was first reported in the area around noon Tuesday.

Police confirmed to TMJ4 that one person was shot and transported to a hospital for treatment. The victim's condition is not currently known.

Watch: Neighbor, Tessa Swanks, posted video of the standoff to her social media account.

Racine police working to resolve standoff

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 both on air and online for updates.

