Waukesha taxpayers to pay less for schools this year, despite property tax increase

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Despite many seeing an increase in their property taxes, the people who live in the City of Waukesha are paying less for schools this year.

When TMJ4 News asked taxpayers at Waukesha City Hall on Tuesday about their bills, the first thing they mentioned was how much more they’re paying.

“Ours went up a little over a hundred,” said John, who didn’t want to give his last name.

"93 dollars,” said Jeff who also didn’t give his last name.

“80 dollars, for a condo,” said Conrad who didn’t give his last name.

And where they think the money is going, that answer comes quickly too.

"The schools. The schools are the worst part,” said Jeff.

“The schools are the worst part?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“For taxes,” answers Jeff.

City of Waukesha

When it breaks down, the City of Waukesha gets 55 percent of the property taxes, while schools get about a third, 35 percent.

The three people Rebecca talked to didn't realize the tax rate for Waukesha Schools decreased until she asked.

“Can you guys check your school bills?” asked Rebecca.

“Mine went down by 20 dollars,” said John.

According to Waukesha School District’s chief financial officer Darren Clark, the tax levy dropped by 2.47 percent, and the tax rate dropped by 5.68 percent for property owners.

"We have declining enrollment so our taxing authority is shrinking, per state law. Then we got a little more state aid. And probably the biggest thing that is going to help us now, and in the future, is Waukesha will be debt-free in 2026,” said Clark.

He says they don't have any plans for any new referendums, so that should keep them on their debt-free path.

However, Clark says the drop in the tax levy and rate, which the schools impose, is based on the state's funding formula, and something they can't really control.

"I can't start out with a budget and say I am going to drop the rate by 50 cents. The formula kind of drives you to the rate. But the state imposes the levy which starts the calculation,” said Clark.

And even though they don't like paying it, taxpayers say it is a part of being a homeowner.

"Once you get into the ballgame you know what it is going to cost. I'm 82 years old. You know what it is going to cost,” said Conrad.

“Death and taxes,” added John.

“That's right, death and taxes,” said Conrad.

The first installment of property taxes for Waukesha is due on Jan. 31. There are five ways you can pay and you can find them allhere.

