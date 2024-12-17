Shorewood residents react to 6.77% property tax hike: Balancing services and costs

As one of the highest property taxes in the area, the Village of Shorewood is no stranger to contentious budget discussions.

In its 2025 budget, the village approved a 6.77% property tax hike—a decision that has sparked mixed reactions among residents.

“I don’t think anyone wants to spend a ton of money if they don’t have to,” said Martha Carrigan, a 34-year-old Shorewood resident. “It’s an old village. A lot of this stuff is original, and some of it is even required by the federal government.”

The village board approved the increase, which is designed to fund a series of vital infrastructure projects. Those projects include lead pipe replacements, a new public works facility, sewage system repairs, and streetlight upgrades.

“When you consider the services you’re getting for it, it’s reasonable,” said Daniel Ressel, who has lived in Shorewood since 1970. “It will cost me, but what are you gonna do?”

John Holtz, a 10-year resident, echoed the sentiment. “6.7% is a little high, but I know all those things are important,” he said. “I’ve seen streetlights go out here and there, and a lot of the older buildings need lead pipe replacements.”

The tax hike will add about $175 to the annual property tax bill for a home valued at $340,000. While some residents expressed frustration over the increase, others focused on the long-term benefits.

“If our taxes hadn’t continued to go up over the years, I’d say yeah, a big hike like that is okay,” Carrigan added. “I’m not crazy about it, but what are you gonna do?”

Simone Conceicao, a 15-year Shorewood resident, was more pragmatic. “Yes, but we’ve got really good services, so no complaints about that,” she said. “If it’s for better services, I hope it’s not gonna go up too much, but I will pay for it.”

Village officials admitted that the 2025 budget will show an increase in taxes for some residents but defended it as a necessary step to prevent critical infrastructure failure. With debt stabilization funds exhausted, they argue that the hike is the only way to ensure Shorewood’s aging infrastructure remains functional.

For Shorewood residents, the tax hike represents a balancing act between maintaining the village’s charm and affordability.

As Carrigan put it: “I’m not crazy about it, but what are you gonna do?”

