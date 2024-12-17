'I'm gonna reject that': Why a Milwaukee couple is fighting their property tax assessment

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Across Milwaukee, property values have hit an eye-popping number. In total, $40.8 billion dollars. That's up 17% since 2023 and a 53% jump since 2018.

One Milwaukee couple, Mohammed and Amanda Dawabsheh, says higher tax assessments year after year are starting to sour the American dream.

"I personally came to this country in 2016," explained Mohammed. "So I came with $1,000 in my pocket, and I never imagined that I'd own a house."

The pair met in Milwaukee — got married, and bought their first house in 2021, a ranch home in the Riverbend neighborhood for $185,600.

When April's 2024 tax assessment notice arrived, the Dawabshehs discovered their property was now valued at $224,800 a jump of $39,000 dollars since 2023.

"That's the issue, every year we get a new number," added Mohammed.

The city assessor's office labeled the couple's basement as a third bedroom, a change triggered by the installation of an egress window which expanded the home's square footage.

"I was like, no, I'm just — I'm gonna reject that," recalled Mohammed.

They decided to push back. The Dawabshehs began by filing an official appeal, something that has to happen by the third week in May.

Why a Milwaukee couple is fighting their property tax assessment

It's reviewed by a property appraiser, and the city's Board of Assessors can choose to adjust a property's market value or leave it as is. If you do not agree with the decision, the next step is to ask the Board of Review for a hearing.

Not many people take this route. Milwaukee's Commissioner of Assessments says, typically, about 10% of commercial and residential property owners ask for a board of review hearing. This year that number was 12.3%

"We want to invest in this city," said Amanda. "I teach for MPS, so I'm very dedicated to this city. I want it to succeed. I want to be part of that success. It's just that I don't feel that the assessor has fairly assessed our property."

Ultimately, the Board of Review did not revise the Dawabshehs assessment. So far in 2024, zero property owners have successfully gotten an adjustment from the Board of Review.

The Dawabshehs have options to continue the appeal process, and while they did not find immediate success, they hope fellow homeowners follow their path and get involved in the process.

"We do not regret it," said Mohammed.

A higher tax assessment does not necessarily mean your property tax bill will go up, the key factor is how your assessment compares to the overall increase or decrease of your municipality.

The deadline to appeal 2024 property tax assessments has already passed. Milwaukee property owners will have the chance to appeal 2025 assessments starting in mid-April.

