Wisconsin State Patrol reminds residents of rules behind state's 'Cocktails To-Go' law ahead of holiday weekend

Posted at 9:05 AM, May 28, 2021
The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding residents of the rules behind the state's "Cocktails To-Go" law ahead of the holiday weekend.

The law was passed back in March and allows bars and restaurants in Wisconsin to sell cocktails to go, mixed drinks or glasses of wines, as long as it has "tamper-evident seals."

"In advance of the holiday weekend, we would like to remind you that it is still illegal to possess any bottle or receptacle in a motor vehicle containing alcohol beverages if the bottle or receptacle has been opened, the seal has been broken, or the contents of the bottle or receptacle have been partially removed or released," the Wisconsin State Patrol wrote on Facebook.

Customers would only be able to purchase the drinks over the phone or online, and pick them up curbside. Delivery is not allowed.

