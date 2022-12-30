Watch Now
Wisconsin ranks as 4th worst driving state, Milwaukee leading speeding, citations

This ranking means it could cost you more to insure your vehicle even if you have a perfect driving record.
TMJ4
Seven people, including two Milwaukee Police Officers, were injured after a police pursuit ended with two crashes near Capitol and Teutonia. (June 6, 2022)
Posted at 10:24 AM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 11:24:03-05

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin ranks among the worst in the country when it comes to drivers, according to the insurance review site QuoteWizard.com.

A big reason behind that ranking is the way people are driving in Milwaukee. This ranking means it could cost you more to insure your vehicle even if you have a perfect driving record.

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) tells TMJ4 News that the car that was rolled over had three patients inside. All three had to be extricated.

“What we did is we looked at dangerous driving behavior nationwide, specifically speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs, and citations. And what we found is that Wisconsin has a very high number of dangerous driving incidents,” said senior research analyst Nick VinZant at QuoteWizard.com.

Nick VinZant, senior research analyst, at QuoteWizard.com

According to researchers, Wisconsin has the fourth-highest number of DUIs and fifth-highest number of speeding tickets. When it comes to what city is driving those numbers for the state, Milwaukee is leading the way.

“We found that Milwaukee is the worst driving city in Wisconsin,” said VinZant. “There is a speeding and a citation problem, and citations can be anything from dangerous driving, texting while driving, reckless endangerment, a wide variety of things. Milwaukee ranks very highly.”

Seven people, including two Milwaukee Police Officers, were injured after a police pursuit ended with two crashes near Capitol and Teutonia. (June 6, 2022)

VinZant says if you drive in a state like Wisconsin, which now ranks as one of the worst in the country on the driving scale for insurance agencies, it could mean your car insurance could be greatly impacted for any violation you are caught doing.

“It can get very expensive when you talk about these dangerous driving incidents,” said VinZant. “We found that it is going to vastly increase your car insurance premium. So if you get a speeding ticket, your insurance is likely to go up by 26 percent for the next three years. If you get in an accident, it could go up between 25 and 75 percent, and if you get a DUI, that could cost you in some states as much as $10,000 and extra premiums.”

File photo

On top of that, VinZant says even if you have a perfect driving record, you are likely to see your insurance rates go up in the next year or so. He says insurance premiums lag behind these types of surveys. He says your best option is to practice safe driving behavior so your insurance is as low as possible.

Safe driving resources:

Wisconsin Motorist's Handbook What is Vision Zero? Wisconsin State Patrol Law of the Month Resources for older drivers Become an organ and tissue donor
