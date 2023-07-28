Whitefish Bay awarded DOT grant to study pedestrian and bicyclist safety

WHTIEFISH BAY, Wis. — Whitefish Bay is using a Department of Transportation (DOT) grant to study pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

The village is bustling on any given day with people on foot, on bikes and behind the wheel of vehicles.

Resident Krista Wohlwend has lived in Whitefish Bay for nearly two decades. Over the years, she said she has noticed changes.

"​​I've noticed improvements in crosswalks and signals for drivers. I've also noticed they've put campaigns on for bicyclists' safety as well," Wohlwend said.

Another Whitefish Bay resident, Charles Markman, was out riding his bike on Friday. As a biker, he pays attention to the initiatives to improve safety on streets as well.

"It would be nice if cars were aware of you, but I don't count on it," he said.

These perspectives were shared with TMJ4 News as the village is set to receive a new DOT grant to study ways to improve bicyclist and pedestrian safety.

"It will focus on systemic issues that we're seeing," said John Edlebeck, Director of Public Works.

He said federal funds will cover 80% of the study, or up to $96,000. Local funding will cover the other 20%, or up to $24,000.

"We have very little staff to be honest with you, in public works and within our department, and we're going to be able to bring in professionals that are going to be able to deep dive into statistics, deep dive into traffic counts and actual accidents," said Edlebeck.

The goal is to identify high-risk locations and systemic safety issues throughout the village.

"Part of the study will look at 'How do we educate everybody?' The drivers, the pedestrians, bicyclists - all different ages. Educate them on safety and I think that will be a big component of it as well. Not just the engineering, physical improvements," said Edlebeck.

Wohlwend said it's these types of initiatives that keep Whitefish Bay a walkable community to call home.

"That's one of the reasons people choose to live here. That's one of the reasons businesses choose to come here and I think enhancing that walkability with the safety of all people that are involved. That only bodes well for the village," said Wohlwend.

