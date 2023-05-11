West Allis launching initiative to make the city more bike friendly

Watch this report on Thursday on TMJ4 News at 6:00

MILWAUKEE — Construction along National Avenue is evidence that change is on the way in West Allis. The city recently announced they're partnering with the Wisconsin Bike Federation to make the city more "bike friendly," while also launching a city-wide initiative called "Bike West Allis."

The city's planning manager, Steve Schaer, said new bike lanes, shorter crosswalk distances, new terrace and landscape areas and upgrades to bus stops will all be part of projects that they hope to have completed by late summer with more projects already being planned.

"It's about our neighborhoods, it's about safer streets and multi-modes of transportation," said Schaer. "It's about awareness, education and then also partnering with businesses in the area to become bike-friendly businesses and given that synergy I think we're going to see proactive change throughout the city."

Several businesses plan to help foster the new "bike-friendly" culture in West Allis as well.

"West Allis is definitely having a renaissance," said Steve Morateck, General Manager at West Allis Bikes, a local shop that has been serving the community for decades. "Obviously, being in the business, it would be a direct benefit to us, but I think in general making West Allis more bike friendly gets people outside, gets people active. It could do nothing but benefit the community in my opinion."

He calls this a sign that the city of West Allis working to be on the forefront of making its streets less dangerous.

"We do have a problem with reckless driving. You see it every single day and hopefully, some of these ideas that they're implementing will help," said Morateck.

