Wauwatosa police highlight the dangers of driving near train tracks during Rail Safety Week

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Every three hours in the U.S. someone is hit by a train, according to Operation Lifesaver.

This Rail Safety Week, non-profits and law enforcement agencies, such as the Wauwatosa Police Department, are trying to remind drivers what is legal and safe to do around trains.

TMJ4 Rail road crossing at 68th and State Street in Wauwatosa.

TMJ4 News went out with Wauwatosa police as they watched some of the most dangerous intersections in the city for train crashes.

At 68th and State, we saw vehicles like a box truck stop on the tracks.

At 70th and State, an SUV tried to cross before the gates went up, then changed course but stayed close to the gates before the signals stopped. That can be especially dangerous in an area where Tosa police say there can be multiple trains passing.

"So if a train passes you aren't necessarily safe until you know there isn't a second train coming,” said Patrol Specialist Officer Michael McDermott.

TMJ4 Wauwatosa Patrol Specialist Officer Michael McDermott watches drivers on the tracks at the corner of 70th and State Street.

Back at 68th and State, an SUV turning left ended up on the tracks through a red light.

“That guy got stuck,” said McDermott.

We'll come back to what Patrol Specialist Officer McDermott says that driver should do.

Wauwatosa police say, on average, 35 trains pass through the city every day. The high number makes it more likely that a driver or pedestrian will get hit.

TMJ4 Train going through Wauwatosa at the 68th and State Street crossing.

In April, a train hit a FedEx truck that crossed over tracks in Wauwatosa. That crossing did not have warning gates or signals. The driver survived.

In June 2020, a 13-year-old boy was hit by a train near Hart Park in Tosa when he was riding his bike near the tracks at 70th and State. Police say a train heading westbound blocked his view of a second train coming in the opposite direction and he was struck. He also survived but was seriously hurt. Wauwatosa police say most people do not survive getting hit by a train.

"We have had a number of fatalities involving vehicles and pedestrians around trains. The numbers are pretty high so we are trying to educate the public on what to do and how to be safe around trains,” said McDermott.

Tosa police have joined the effort led by Operation Lifesaver, a non-profit with the goal of educating the public about safety around trains. In Wisconsin, the group says last year there were 40 train crashes with four deaths.

"Distractions cause over 60 percent of the crashes in the United States and two-thirds of the crashes here in the state of Wisconsin, they're happening where there are lights and gates there,” said Gary Koerner, state coordinator for Wisconsin Operation Lifesaver.

TMJ4 Wauwatosa Patrol Specialist Officer Michael McDermott

He says any time you come to railroad tracks, look and listen. If there are flashing lights or gates stop where it is marked on the road. If there are no gates, stop 25 feet from the tracks.

Back to the driver waiting to turn left when the light turned red. Officer McDermott says first, you shouldn't pull onto the tracks until you are sure you can clear them.

"In this case, the person did get stuck on the railroad tracks and what I would suggest, they are going to have to get off the railroad tracks and either make a right turn or a left turn safely to get through the intersection. They would be violating a red signal but it safer than being on the railroad tracks,” said McDermott.

If you have car trouble or get stuck on the tracks and can't move your vehicle. Wauwatosa police say get out of your car, get clear of the tracks, and then call 911. Do not stay in your car and wait for help.

