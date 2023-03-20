Walnut St. road revamp begins, among almost 50 new reckless driving projects in Milwaukee in 2023

MILWAUKEE — A lot of the construction work you'll notice in Milwaukee is part of a large-scale effort to combat reckless driving.

They're working on nearly 50 projects this year alone.

They're going to get a front-row seat to one of the biggest construction projects this city is taking on. Starting today, Walnut Street will be reconstructed between 12th and 20th.

Thanks to federal funding, the department of Public Works will work on reducing the driving lanes from 4 to 2, raising the bike lanes and crosswalks, plus extending the curb.

One lane of traffic will stay open until mid-summer when westbound traffic will be detoured.

Out of the nearly 50 construction projects this year, this is the most significant.

The bulk of the Walnut Street project should be done by late 2023.

View the full plan below:

What are the big construction projects planned for Milwaukee in 2023?

By Jackson Danbeck

DPW outlined the projects as follows (verbatim):

WALNUT

Most significant among these is the West Walnut Street [city.milwaukee.gov] reconstruction project from N. 12th Street to N. 20th Street, anticipated to begin late March. The majority of the work including roadway and sidewalk will be completed in late 2023 with streetlighting and tree plantings completed the following year.

Project Benefits

The project includes raised crosswalks on stop-controlled side streets and curb extensions* (bump-outs) at intersections. West Walnut Street will be reconstructed from its current 4-lane divided roadway to a 2-lane divided highway through the majority of the project limits. A protected bike lane, separated from the travel lanes, will also be constructed throughout the majority of the project limits.

During construction

One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained until mid-summer when westbound traffic on Walnut Street will be detoured using West Fond du Lac Ave. and North 20th Street while work is finished on the second side of the road.

VLIET

The West Vliet Street [city.milwaukee.gov] reconstruction project from N. 27th Street to N. 12th Street is anticipated to begin construction March 13. The majority of the work including roadway and sidewalk will be completed in late 2023 with streetlighting and tree plantings completed the following year.

Project Benefits

The project includes bump-outs at intersections and elimination of parking between N. 24th Street and N. 17th Street, to prevent illegal passing on the right. Bike lanes will remain as currently marked.

During construction

Traffic will be limited to only westbound through the project limits and fully closed to eastbound traffic. The public is advised to find alternative routes for eastbound travel. This summer, traffic will be switch to allow only eastbound travel with westbound travel being prohibited. Side streets will have short-term or long-term closures to through traffic.

HAMPTON

The West Hampton Avenue [city.milwaukee.gov] resurfacing project from N. 60th Street to N. 29th Street is anticipated to begin construction May 1. The majority of the work including roadway will be completed in late 2023 with streetlighting and signal equipment and street lighting completed the following year.

Project Benefits

The project includes pinned on bump-outs including incorporating these extensions into bus stops. The roadway will be resurfaced and new pavement marking will be placed including new bike lanes from N. 31st Street to N. 35th Street and refurbished bike lanes for the remainder of the project length.

During construction

One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

HUMBOLDT

Additionally, the North Humboldt Blvd. [city.milwaukee.gov] reconstruction project from E. North Avenue to E. Keefe Avenue enters its second and final year. Construction began late the week of February 27 and is anticipated to be completed in late-May.

Project Benefits

The west side of North Humboldt Boulevard between E. Locust Street and E. Keefe Avenue along with the Locust Street intersection will be completed. In addition to the signal poles, lighting and signage –sidewalk on both sides of the roadway will be completed and bump-outs will be added at eight intersections.

During construction

One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

“This will be a very busy construction season as these four major projects are among the dozens of traffic calming projects planned citywide. These corridor projects are an example of our customized approach to traffic calming depending on the needs of each neighborhood’s residents and visitors,” Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to sign up for projects updates at the respective project webpages.

*Benefits of curb extensions

Increased pedestrian visibility by preventing people from parking too close to crosswalks

Reduced crossing distances and decreased pedestrian exposure to motorists

Slower speeds by motorists making turns at intersections and driving along the corridor

Prevents illegal passing on the right in the bike or parking lane.

