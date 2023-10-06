Walking School Bus: A community's effort to ensure kids reach the classroom

MILWAUKEE — Educators at Lincoln Avenue Elementary School have taken a creative approach to combat chronic absenteeism among some of their students. The simple yet impactful solution they've implemented involves the entire community and ensures that kids not only attend school but also get there safely.

Assistant Principal Misty Ellen Kreider, of Lincoln Avenue Elementary School, has found that starting her day with a warm hug from one of her students is the best way to kick things off. For sisters Mia and Malia, their daily school journey includes joining Ms. Kreider on a walk to school as part of the Lincoln Avenue's Walking School Bus program.

The program is based on a straight forward concept. Students hold onto a physical cardboard cutout of a bus and walk hand-in-hand with Kreider as she guides them safely from block to block. This creative solution has had a profound impact on the community.

The Walking School Bus program was introduced about five years ago when educators noticed attendance rates slipping for certain students.

It was clear that some parents couldn't bring their children to school due to various reasons, Kreider explained.

"A lot of our parents, if there wasn't a grown-up walking with them, they wouldn't send them to school. So, knowing there's an adult in his beautiful yellow vest to help mitigate traffic has improved attendance and helped the families feel quite a bit safer," said Kreider.

The program operates on Mondays and Fridays when educators and volunteers walk a predetermined route, picking up students along the way. This initiative specifically targets days when getting to school can be particularly challenging for families.

Besides improving attendance, the Walking School Bus program has fostered community connections and lessened the burden on parents. Since its inception, the school has seen an increase in attendance rates for specific students who otherwise might have struggled to attend regularly.

"One of our little friends has a mom who had a baby and a C-section, so she couldn't even start the school year because mom couldn't bring her, she missed the first week and a half of school, and now she's here every day," said Kreider.

As the kids arrive safely at school, Kreider said the program is an example of what a community can achieve when it comes together to build a support system for others.

"It's not just our jobs to keep them safe, but our neighborhood embraces that safety as well."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip