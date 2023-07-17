Village Trustees vote to approve traffic calming measures in Whitefish Bay neighborhood

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — A temporary traffic-calming measure in Whitefish Bay has received the green light to become permanent.

Whitefish Bay Village Trustees voted to approve a 9-point safety plan, which includes the installation of permanent concrete medians and signage, in an attempt to create a safer environment for neighbors who live along Lake View Avenue between Lydell Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins first reported on this story when temporary traffic-calming measures were installed on the block in mid-May. Jenkins went back to speak with neighbors after learning of the Village Trustee's vote. Neighbors told him they didn't expect the changes to become permanent so quickly.

"The original conversations were for fall, but I think that speaks to the effectiveness of these installations and the response that the community has had around them," said Matt Drvaric, who worked with his neighbors to push for the traffic-calming measures in the neighborhood. "It was a racetrack through here."

Drvaric said the speed of traffic has come down "commensurately" due to the temporary islands that were installed. Now, village leaders say those temporary islands will be replaced by permanent concrete center medians. Construction could start this week or next week, according to the village's public works director.

John Edlebeck, the Director of Public Works, said the project is going to cost between $20,000 and $30,000.

"It's not inexpensive but I think it's appropriate for this location," said Edlebeck.

Jenkins: "Do you think that this could be something that could work in other neighborhoods as well?"

Edlebeck: "I think we have to look carefully at each location. What's unique about this location is that there's 6,000 vehicles per day on this short half block."

Edlebeck also points out that other traffic-calming measures, like speed humps or bump-outs, could be more effective in different areas with unique situations. He said what's impressive is the initiative neighbors here took in bringing concerns to village leaders in search of solutions.

"They live here. They see the traffic every day, every hour they're here they see that and we don't so we want to take cues from them and we want to be responsive to them," said Eldlebeck.

Drvaric agrees.

"You have to be an advocate in your community for what you see," Drvaric said.

A problem met with a solution creating what neighbors say is a noticeably safer road.

