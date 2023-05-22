Video shows the moments before fiery crash off the 16th Street that killed 3

MILWAUKEE — Newly released video shows the moments that led up to a fiery crash that killed three people near Potawatomi Casino last fall. Milwaukee Police released dash camera, body camera, and surveillance video of the pursuit and crash along the 16th Street viaduct.

TMJ4 16th and Canal

What started as a traffic stop on October 6, 2022, just before 6 p.m., quickly changed.

Police radio: "Vehicle pursuit of a gray Toyota Avalon. It is going to be for reckless driving and mobile drug dealing."

Dashboard camera video shows the driver taking off through Milwaukee's south side neighborhoods, blowing through stop signs, passing vehicles, and driving through red lights, all at high speeds.

TMJ4 Department of Public Works crews repair the Canal St. bus stop on the 16th St. viaduct.

Police radio: ”Approaching Cesar Chavez, speeds are approximately 67 miles per hour.”

Cameras capture the moment the driver loses control, goes airborne, and then disappears over the 16th Street viaduct.

Police radio: "Crash, crash, crash.”

TMJ4 News paused the video before that happens.

Police radio: “Over Canal. Over Canal."

The car landed on its roof and burst into flames.

Roger Eckes Three people are dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash with the suspect vehicle going over the 16th Street Viaduct and catching fire on Thursday.

Police radio: ”He went down the bridge, he went down the bridge."

Reports say two of the passengers were thrown from the vehicle during the crash and died. The driver was trapped and died inside the car.

Milwaukee Police say officers tried to pull over the Toyota Avalon "approximately three times prior" to this chase. Officers say they saw it parked outside a known drug house, selling drugs and the driver “disregarded a stop sign.”

TMJ4 Surveillance video highlighting a car that has lost control and hit a curb, right before it goes over the 16th Street viaduct.

Before the car went over the bridge, it crashed into a nearby bus stop, hitting a 21-year-old woman.

Female victim: “I was sitting here and they hit me.”

She was taken to the hospital with a leg injury but recovered.

Milwaukee Police say the driver, 44-year-old Kendrick Miller, was on parole and wanted by the US Marshalls, the Department of Corrections, and the State of Iowa. Police recovered a gun, marijuana, and crack cocaine from the passengers inside the vehicle after the crash.

