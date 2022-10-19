Traffic safety tips: How to avoid getting into a rear-end collision

MILWAUKEE — Rear-end collisions are the most common type of collision across the state of Wisconsin and the nation, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Most rear-end collisions result in minor damage, but some can cause injuries or even be fatal.

Wisconsin law states, "The operator of a motor vehicle shall not follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of such vehicle and the traffic upon and the condition of the highway."

What this means is, enough space needs to be given so that if the driver in front of you suddenly stops, you have enough time to stop also.

But how much space is necessary? The Wisconsin Motorist Handbook (August 2021, pg. 64) states, “Rear-end crashes are very common. They are caused by drivers following too closely (tailgating) to be able to stop before hitting the vehicle ahead when it suddenly slows or stops. Professionals believe a safe following distance should be no less than four seconds under ideal conditions”.

However, additional distance should be given if you’re following behind a motorcycle or bicycle, if you’re traveling at night, if it’s rainy, snowy, icy, difficult to see, or if you’re pulling a heavy load or trailer.

But what can you do if you're the one being tailgated? WISDOT suggests, "If you are being tailgated and the road has a right lane, move over to the right and allow the tailgater to pass. If there is no right lane, you can wait until the road ahead is clear and passing is legal, then slowly reduce speed to encourage the tailgater to pass you."

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, this type of crash is avoidable and tailgating citations are commonly issued when the roads are slippery due to rain, ice or snow.

