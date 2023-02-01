Traffic safety tip of the week: How to pass on the left

MILWAUKEE — This week in our Project Drive Safer Traffic Safety tip of the week we are talking about safe practices for passing on the left. When passing is allowed, first drivers should put on their indicator to let others know their intention on passing, check their mirrors and blindspots and look around to make sure they are in the clear. Once passing is safe, provide a safe distance to pass, and don't cross over again until the vehicle you passed is in your rearview mirror.

If you must cross the center line to pass, you must make sure the opposite lanes are free of approaching traffic. You're not allowed to pass if you cannot safely see the roadway because of a hill or a curve.

Oftentimes out on the roads, you'll see vehicles quickly swerve in and out of traffic, cutting off other drivers to get ahead. That act has a fine of $155 and 3 points on your license. Now you can also be fined if you are the driver being passed and you speed up to prevent another driver from safely passing you.

Remember, there are certain situations when passing on the left is prohibited, when there is a no-passing sign, or when there is a solid center line out on the roadway. In that case, wait until you see a dashed line, indicating that passing is allowed.

Here is the law:

346.07 Overtaking and passing on the left. The following rules govern the overtaking and passing of vehicles proceeding in the same direction, subject to those limitations, exceptions and special rules stated in ss. 346.075 (2) and 346.08 to 346.11:



(2) The operator of a vehicle overtaking another vehicle proceeding in the same direction shall pass to the left thereof at a safe distance and shall not again drive to the right side of the roadway until safely clear of the overtaken vehicle.



(3) Except when overtaking and passing on the right is permitted, the operator of an overtaken vehicle shall give way to the right in favor of the overtaking vehicle and shall not increase the speed of the vehicle until completely passed by the overtaking vehicle.

