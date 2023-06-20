Watch Now
NewsProject: Drive Safer

Traffic citations jump 26 percent in May vs. April, I-Team finds

As always, speeding was the number one violation. In the month of May, 795 speeding citations were issued, compared to 662 citations in May.
Milwaukee Police issued 26 percent more traffic citations in May versus April
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 17:28:14-04

MILWAUKEE — After the I-Team reported that 2022 saw the fewest citations issued by the Milwaukee Police Department since at least 2017, it has begun tracking total citations as part of Project: Drive Safer.

Overall, MPD issued 2,711 traffic citations in the Month of May. This is up from 2,150 traffic citations in April, a 26.1 percent increase. The Department issued more traffic warnings (1,184) in April compared to May (1,126).

The I-Team has been following a number of reckless driving-related citations as it relates to Project: Drive Safer. Red light runners saw the largest percentage increase month over month. In April, MPD issued 96 tickets to red light violators but in May, that number jumped to 174 tickets. It's an 81.3 percent increase and the most red light violations ticketed since Project: Drive Safer launched in October 2022.

Milwaukee Police say there is nothing to attribute to this increase.

If you're interested in seeing other violations the I-Team is tracking, go to ProjectDriveSafer.com.

