Traffic calming projects creating positive change on Milwaukee's near west side

MILWAUKEE — An organization on Milwaukee's near west side is pushing for more traffic calming projects and leaders with the non-profit think others could learn from the rapid success they're seeing.

Bump-outs along 35th Street are one of the latest infrastructure additions and you'll find concrete planters and bollards lining the curbs on 27th Street.

"Near West Side Partners has been looking for creative solutions to reckless driving and to slow down traffic speeds in our neighborhood for some time," explained Lindsey St. Arnold Bell, the executive director.

And she says — it's working. UW Milwaukee's School of Architecture and Urban Planning started collecting data on changes to traffic flow once the planters were in place.

"We saw a 40% decrease in excessive speeds along that corridor," added St. Arnold Bell.

The city's Department of Public Works was able to draw on ARPA funds to help implement these kinds of projects and the Near West Side Business Improvement District also contributed — because they see the value in slowing down potential customers.

St. Arnold Bell says other neighborhood associations could learn from the partnership that's been formed with DPW.

"27th Street is a great example. They were able to do the painted curb extensions and the bollards, and Near West Side Partners was able to bring the planters to the table."

Outdoor dining is something that's never been offered at Daddy's Soul Food & Grille on Wells and 27th — the owner says he's been too afraid that his customers could be hurt by reckless drivers.

But the new planters have made the corridor much safer and Bennie Smith says, the possibility of adding curbside dining is back on the table.

"The speeding has diminished greatly," explained the restaurant owner. "A car hit our building before we had the planters. This was a couple of years ago, it knocked some of the foundation bricks out of the building in the front."

Smith calls the change he's already seen, overwhelmingly positive, "We've not had an accident since."

He says another bonus is added beauty, and because the planters have had such a positive impact, he'd welcome any future traffic calming measures along 27th Street.

Next, Near West Side Partners says it plans to work with the city on adding protected bike lanes in the neighborhood.

