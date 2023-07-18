State Patrol targets reckless drivers in two SE Wisconsin counties this week

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol wants drivers to know they are going to be hitting communities in the Milwaukee area hard this week looking for dangerous driving.

They are even telling drivers where they will be this week before the enforcement happens.

TMJ4 Wisconsin State Trooper Anna Schopp pulls over a driver in Waukesha County for speeding.

TMJ4 News followed along as Trooper Anna Schopp patrolled the highways in Waukesha County.

"I pulled them over for speeding,” said Schopp. “The speed limit is 65 and they were driving 84."

She is just one of a handful of troopers who is out looking for reckless drivers this summer.

TMj4 Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Anna Schopp patrolled the highways in Waukesha County for reckless drivers.

"In the southeast region, we are doing saturation patrols where we take all available officers that we have, state patrol troopers and inspectors, anyone that's available that day and we kind of shifted around different counties,” said Lt. Kevin Kinderman, executive officer of the southeast region for of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

This week, two major enforcement patrols will happen in the area. Wednesday, troopers join with deputies in Kenosha County. They will be on the interstate and around the county.

TMJ4 Lt. Kevin Kinderman, executive officer of the southeast region for of the Wisconsin State Patrol talks about targeting reckless drivers.

"Looking at where a lot of these reckless driving and crashes are occurring, we're seeing more of the data showing us on county roads and state highways so we tend to focus for these saturation patrols,” said Kinderman.

Thursday, State Patrol will be on an aerial patrol in Walworth County targeting the interstates.

They have also partnered with the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) as part of their Reckless Driving Reduction Initiative. We showed you before the extra patrols they had been doing along Capitol Drive. They are continuing to expand where they target in the city going where they say MPD needs them.

TMJ4 Wisconsin State Trooper Anna Schopp heads out to patrol for reckless drivers.

"Obviously, Fond du Lac and Capitol area we focus on. It's not just state highways,” said Kinderman. “Just to try to curb the reckless driving problems that we continue to see in Milwaukee and statewide.

State Patrol says during these enforcements, they are not just going to pull over people speeding, they are also looking for reckless behavior, aggressive driving, and weaving in and out of traffic.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip