State Patrol dash cam highlights dangers of speeding 100 mph on the freeway: 'I hammered you with tickets'

Ben Jordan will share this report live on TMJ4 News tonight at 6 p.m.

___

Wisconsin State Patrol says a dangerous trend has become too common on the freeways.

State troopers have caught more than 4,000 drivers going over 100 miles per hour (mph) since 2020. Wisconsin Department of Transportation data shows it’s a massive spike compared to previous years.

Dash camera footage obtained by TMJ4 shows state troopers catching the reckless behavior on interstates in southeastern Wisconsin.

101 mph in Racine County, 102 mph in Kenosha County, and 103 mph in Ozaukee County.

They’re three examples in recent months of state troopers clocking triple digits. One of which was in the middle of a rainstorm.

Dash camera video shows a black car zipping past law enforcement on the road. Ten seconds later, the car is out of sight. The driver is finally pulled over a mile later after the trooper catches up.

"You've gotta slow down,” the trooper said. “I know I hammered you with tickets.”

WisDOT says that an Illinois driver was hit with five citations.

TMJ4

"102 in the rain is reckless driving man,” the trooper told the driver.

State Patrol took TMJ4 behind the wheel for a ride along so our Project: Drive Safer team could witness the problem in real time.

"The highest speed I've ever clocked was 121 miles an hour,” said Master Trooper Brendan Braun.

Braun has been a state trooper for 23 years. He spends his shifts cruising the freeways in southeastern Wisconsin to search for driving violations.

“Have you noticed over the past three years more people are speeding egregiously?” TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan asked.

"Absolutely, I don't think there's any question that speeds have certainly risen,” Trooper Braun replied. “Especially on the freeway system. I don't think that's in question at all."

WisDOT data shows it’s indisputable.

TMJ4

Within two minutes of Trooper Braun patrolling in the median, he caught a driver going 18 over the limit along I-94 in Waukesha County.

"The reason you're stopped today is because (of) your speed,” Trooper Braun told the driver.

The driver was handed a $250 speeding ticket.

"Can you give me a slap on the wrist, man?" the driver asked.

“No, not for 88 in a 70,” Trooper Braun replied.

Trooper Braun believes there are two main reasons behind skyrocketing citations for dangerous speeds. First, light traffic during the early days of the pandemic.

"There were much fewer motorists out,” he said. “I think it gave people an opportunity to increase their speeds because they weren't being weighed down by other traffic."

Secondly, Trooper Braun says newer cars drive much smoother and quieter to the point people may not recognize how fast they’re going.

“So you think it’s kind of baked-in at this point?” Jordan asked.

"I think it is,” Trooper Braun replied.

Speeding 25 mph over the limit on the interstate comes with the following:

TMJ4

Trooper Braun says most drivers are unaware of the 15-day suspension.

"The mandatory suspension that we have now really hits a driver's license,” he said.

Several consequences that are far outweighed by the dangers.

"That speed's going to kill somebody or you,” a trooper told the Illinois driver.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip