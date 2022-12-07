So you think you know all the rules of the road? Test your knowledge with an expert

MILWAUKEE — Stevie Davis has been a driving instructor for more than 18 years, teachings students how to drive defensively. He said over the years, he has seen it all, from people running stop lights to people ignoring pavement markings out on the roads.

"I see so much stuff... it’s not even funny," said Davis.

So what do the lines mean out on the roadways?

Yellow lines mean traffic is traveling in the opposite direction

White lines mean traffic is traveling in the same direction

Dashed lines between lanes of traffic mean you may pass or change lanes if it is safe to do so

A solid white or yellow line means you should stay in your lane

"Broken yellow line that means you can do a lane change solid, yellow line you can’t do a lane change," said Davis.

You also have bike lanes, that have a solid white line, that is illegal to drive in. However, Davis said he has seen vehicles use those lanes to pass others, which is also illegal.

"They going into the bike lane, pass us, go back over," said Davis.

Out on the interstate, you'll notice triangular-shaped lines at the exit and entrance ramps. Those are called gore points.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, gore areas are triangular-shaped, white-striped areas that help guide motorists. The markings help drivers stay in the proper lane or alignment when they exit or merge back onto a freeway. Gore markings help drivers entering a highway better estimate how much time and distance they have to match the speed of mainline traffic.

Drivers who cross a gore area can be stopped by law enforcement and potentially cited for unsafe lane deviation.

However, some drivers who are about to miss their exits will cross over the gore lines, which is dangerous and illegal. Davis said there are things you can do to protect yourself out on the roadways.

"Always expect the unexpected. Don't ever assume a driver is doing what they are supposed to do. Since wintertime is coming, leave space, don't ride cars, be aware of what the cars are doing around you and check your rearview mirror. It's supposed to get checked within six to eight seconds," said Davis.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip