Snowy conditions least of pedestrians' safety worries

MILWAUKEE — With snow falling, first responders are on high alert. Vehicles across the region are sliding off roadways and getting into fender benders. The snow creates an elevated risk but there’s another element of winter that puts people on two feet at risk.

“Pedestrian fatalities are much more common during the winter time nationwide,” Robert Schneider, Professor of Urban Planning at UW-Milwaukee said. “That really has a lot to do with there being more darkness in the winter.”

Schneider points to a study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), showing 77 percent of pedestrians are killed during darker conditions. In the winter months, from December to February, 66 percent of the pedestrians killed occur after 3 p.m.

“Drivers need to be especially vigilant to be aware that somebody might be trying to cross the street,” Schneider said. “It’s going to be harder to see them at that time.”

When looking at Milwaukee Police data, there is an even spread of crashes they’ve responded to. Since 2017, the Milwaukee Police Department has responded to 42,010 crashes from October to March and 42,697 crashes between April and September.

Schneider says pedestrians need to do what they can to be visible, by using marked crosswalks or at traffic signals. But he puts the responsibility on the drivers too.

“Drivers need to be thinking and be aware of the pedestrians,” Schneider said.

And ultimately, to make real change, Schneider hopes infrastructure improvements can be made so it’s easier for everyone involved.

“There are ways to light intersections better with lighting that really focuses on the crosswalk where pedestrians might be and is at the level of pedestrians rather than really high street lights,” Schneider said. “Lower design speeds in general so it’s easier for drivers not to feel like they can go really fast on a street at night. Communicate to the driver that there might be pedestrians in the area if it is a pedestrian activity zone.”

And, when the weather outside is frightful, Schneider urges drivers to stay at home if they’re able.

“If you don’t have to travel at all, then it may be just the best idea to stay home,” Schneider said. “But any time where you’ve got a storm like this where it’s windy and the snow is drifting, whether you’re in an urban area or a rural area, just be extra careful. Give yourself extra time when traveling.”

