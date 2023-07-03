'Slow down': Shorewood woman, service dog hope people listen as police step up patrols

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Shorewood police are cracking down on reckless drivers along Capitol Drive and they want you to know about it.

They say their community is known for being walkable and bike-friendly, but too many people are speeding and driving recklessly.

TMJ4 Police in Shorewood pulling over a driver along Capitol Drive near Estabrook Park.

“It definitely feels dangerous at some points going across intersections,” said Peter Mathu who walks along Capitol Drive every day.

In an effort to educate and address reckless driving and dangerous behavior, Shorewood police are increasing their presence. That means they will be out pulling over vehicles and writing tickets on Capitol between Oakland Ave. and Estabrook Parkway.

TMJ4 Margo Yniguez with her service dog Sassy, lives by Capitol Drive and has to navigate the streets on a scooter.





"There are times where I have almost been hit,” said Margo Yniguez who lives by Capitol Drive.

She says she has neurological issues and needs a motorized scooter to get around. Yniguez isn’t alone, riding with her is her service dog Sassy. She says she cannot react quickly or jump out of the way if someone doesn't allow her to cross at the walk sign.

"People disregard the walk sign and I'm like, ‘Hey, I have the right away,’” said Yniguez. "I can deal with a broken arm or a broken leg, but the loss of my service animal, I don't know what I would do."

TMJ4 Sassy the service dog

Shorewood police say the number of pedestrians increases in the summer along Capitol, which is why they are doing targeted patrols looking for people speeding, driving distracted or recklessly especially in areas where people are trying to cross the street.

"Drivers here are just crazy, they are just merging all over the place. They don't really have any respect for themselves or pedestrians,” said Mathu.

TMJ4 Peter Mathu walks along Capitol Drive every day.

Yniguez is happy to see the extra patrols, but she and Sassy have a message for everyone.

"Slow down for anybody crossing, whether they are in a wheelchair or walking,” said Yniguez.

The Shorewood Police Department says they will be doing increased patrols along Capitol Drive from now until Labor Day. They will even update where they will be targeting on their Facebook page in an effort to increase awareness so drivers slow down.

