Semi-permanent traffic circle aims to slow traffic in Sherman Park neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — A semi-permanent traffic circle has been installed near Grant Blvd and Meinecke Ave in Milwaukee in attempt to slow drivers down.

"This is one of the number one requested things from neighbors," said Emma Berg, a neighbor in the area who has been organizing for safer streets with her neighbors in the Sherman Park neighborhood as part of Milwaukee's Active Streets program.

"Before this, people just treated it like a speedway," said Berg. "I know a lot of neighbors have experienced a lot of property damage as a result."

Berg said people who live near Grant and Meinecke agree that the semi-permanent traffic circle that has been installed is working.

On Friday, Mary Sizemore, An Associate Transportation Planner for the City of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works, was on scene to collect speed data using radar technology.

She said she's seen drivers slowing down. Early data showed people traveling at 40+ MPH, but now the speeds are much slower and averaging more than half that.

"A traffic circle really helps break up the vertical sight lines of the roadways. So, rather than maybe looking like a racetrack, now we have something in the middle as you're approaching and you say OK I need to slow down," said Sizemore.

The traffic circle took some getting used to, with drivers originally driving through it.

Now, it's more familiar and noticeable and the ultimate goal would be to replace this temporary version of the traffic circle with a permanent one.

"This is kind of the intermediate step. The goal with Active Streets is that once this two-year program is up, once funding becomes available we might implement some permanent measures," said Sizemore.

Until the funding is secured, Berg said neighbors are remaining patient.

"Residents want to be safe but they also really care about their neighborhood and how it looks and feels and so having it look a little bit like a construction zone isn't super ideal so like the dream would be permanent landscaping, something that feels welcoming and even more beautiful than it was before -- as well as safer," she said.

They also hope that their use of the city's Active Streets Program will lead to progress and conversations in other Milwaukee neighborhoods as well.

"This is great. We wouldn't have gotten this without months of organizing and so how can this be easier and more equitable on the block next door? That's what I'm thinking about next," Berg said.

Neighbors engaging with city officials, hoping to create a safe and enjoyable street for everyone and not just cars.

