Running a red can have serious consequences. These are the laws in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Running a red light can have serious consequences, leading to injuries or fatal crashes. Since 2017, Milwaukee Police issued more than 11,600 traffic signal and stop sign violations.

Traffic signals not only control the flow of traffic but also reduce collisions and help pedestrians cross intersections safely.

On a typical traffic signal, there are three colors: green, yellow, and red.

Green means drive-through at posted speeds, and yellow means slow down.

If the light turns yellow and you're too close to the intersection to safely stop in time, continue through.

But driving through a yellow light when there is enough time to stop could lead to a ticket. According to MPD, "claiming to not stop because it was not safe to do so while exceeding the speed limit is not a justifiable excuse for not stopping on a yellow signal."

If traffic is backed up ahead, drivers should not enter an intersection. If they cannot get completely get through before the light turns red, blocking an intersection could also lead to a citation.

If you're stopped at a red light, once it turns green, give it a second, look left, look right, and make sure the intersection is clear before proceeding with caution.

Sometimes you may see flashing traffic signals. A flashing red means treating the intersection as a stop sign. You must fully stop before entering the intersection. If it's flashing yellow, slow down, check the surroundings and proceed with caution.

If the traffic signal lights are not working you should approach the intersection as if it is a 4-way stop.

A red arrow means the same thing as a red traffic light in Wisconsin.

If you are turning in the direction of the arrow, a solid yellow arrow means

you should stop if it is safe to do so.

A flashing YELLOW arrow means turns are permitted but you must

first yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians, then proceed with caution.

A green arrow means you can turn in the direction of the arrow. There should be no oncoming or crossing traffic while the arrow is green. Remember to watch for pedestrians.

To learn more from the Wisconsin Motorist Handbook click here

Read the law below:

346.37 Traffic-control signal legend.



(1) Whenever traffic is controlled by traffic control signals exhibiting different colored lights successively, or with arrows, the following colors shall be used and shall indicate and apply to operators of vehicles, personal delivery device operators, and pedestrians as follows: (b) Yellow. Except as provided in par. (e) and s. 346.39 (2), when shown with or following the green, traffic facing a yellow signal shall stop before entering the intersection unless so close to it that a stop may not be made in safety.



(c) Red.



1. Vehicular traffic facing a red signal shall stop before entering the crosswalk on the near side of an intersection, or if none, then before entering the intersection or at such other point as may be indicated by a clearly visible sign or pavement marking and shall remain standing until green or other signal permitting movement is shown.



This statute covers the running of red and yellow lights. The current fine is $98.80 and 3 points for either violation.



This violation also covers vehicles which proceed to make a U-turn on a red traffic signal. Although the intersection may not have a posted sign prohibiting a U-Turn, the vehicle operator must wait until they receive either a green signal, a flashing yellow turn arrow or green left turn arrow. If a green signal or yellow flashing arrow signal is received, the driver must yield to right-of-way to oncoming traffic before conducting a U-Turn at a controlled intersection.



