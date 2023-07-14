Riders notice dangerous driving on trip to Harley-Davidson Homecoming, encourage motorcycle awareness

MILWAUKEE — With tens of thousands of Harley-Davidson riders in Milwaukee for the company's Homecoming Festival at Veterans Park this weekend, TMJ4 asked motorcyclists from all over the world about dangerous driving behaviors they noticed on their trips to Milwaukee.

"The way some people are driving, it's crazy," said Jeff Hoskinson who rode roughly 250 miles from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. "I think something in their head says something, 'Hey it's time to race the bike."

He is not alone in noticing the dangerous behavior on the roads.

"The most challenging is on the interstate because they don't hear us," said Richard Pelchat from Quebec City, Canada. "Sometimes they don't see us in the mirror. It's very important. They have to check and see and check if they hear a sound."

Robert Mann, from just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said he has noticed a lot of driver cutting motorcyclists off.

"If we're riding in a group of five of us and one guy is leading and knows where he's going and (other drivers) get right in-between you or they speed up and get in front of you and slow down," said Mann.

Another rider, Robert Hyde from Atlanta Georiga, agrees. He feels it's safer to ride in a group.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 2021 was the deadliest year for motorcyclists since 1975. 5,932 motorcyclists died that year, making up 14% of traffic fatalities across the United States.

The NHTSA reminds motorcycle drivers and riders to wear helmets and protective gear. They also say to keep headlights on during both daytime and nighttime hours, add reflective fear to your bike to increase visibility, ride defensively and avoid drugs and alcohol.

As for the riders TMJ4 spoke with at the festival, they hope other drivers are more aware this weekend too.

"Stay off your phones, pay attention, and just look for bikes. Look and listen," said Hoskinson.

