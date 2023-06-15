Republican lawmakers to include $6 million for driver's ed program in state budget

Watch this report on Thursday on TMJ4 News at 6:00

MILWAUKEE — State-funded driver’s ed could be coming back for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Republican lawmakers are putting an initiative in their state budget that would include $6 million to pay for driver’s ed for students on free or reduced lunch.

For soon-to-be high school senior Abby Wallace, summer comes with several responsibilities.

“I’m going to be looking at colleges, I’m going to be looking at more jobs,” Wallace said.

But those responsibilities can be challenging when she’s always looking for a ride.

“Have you tried to get into driver’s education?” TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan asked.

"Definitely,” Wallace replied. “During the last few months I've been looking at many different programs and it's just been really difficult because of the expenses."

It’s a barrier the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance is trying to remove for low income students.

"The kids’ voices were heard,” said Wisconsin Insurance Alliance President Andy Franken.

Franken says insurance companies across Wisconsin believe it’s time for state-funded driver’s ed to return.

"Reckless driving is an important issue not only in Milwaukee, but around the state and they identified driver's education as one piece of the puzzle to help improve road safety,” he said.

As a whole, Franken says the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance sends $33 million to the state each year for industry fees.

The trade association spent the spring calling on state lawmakers to use $6 million to create a program to fund driver’s ed for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch at school.

For example, a family of four needs to have a household income of less than $51,338 to be eligible in Wisconsin.

Department of Public Instruction data shows nearly 45 percent of public school students qualify.

“Does that mean every student on free or reduced lunch would have access to free driver’s ed, or would it be an application program?” TMJ4's Ben Jordan asked.

"It will probably be an application system,” Franken replied. "You're talking 15,000 to 20,000 children that could be eligible.”

Franken says the proposal is one step closer to becoming a reality. Earlier this week, Wisconsin’s Joint Finance Committee approved the funding. That means Republican lawmakers are planning to include it in their state budget.

"It's a big first down,” Franken said. “There's a few more yards to get to the end zone."

If Gov. Tony Evers supports the initiative, Franken says separate legislation would be needed to set the parameters of the program. Wallace hopes it will give her and many others the opportunity to learn the rules of the road and get behind the wheel.

"I want to be able to have my own sense of independence,” she said.

TMJ4 reached out to Gov. Evers’ office to find out if he supports this specific program. We have yet to hear back. However, Gov. Evers put a nearly identical proposal in his state budget plan.

