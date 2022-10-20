Reckless driving in Milwaukee: Leaders announce mitigation projects

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee officials will be showcasing "construction of reckless driving mitigation projects" that were paid for using federal COVID-19 relief money on Thursday.

Officials said in a statement that the projects will include signage, high visibility crosswalk markings, traffic circles, and pinned on bumpouts and refuge islands.

The Milwaukee Common Council recently passed a resolution allowing $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to go toward curbing reckless driving through design.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) says it has several projects it will start next year with the money, including pinned-on curb extensions on 27th Street between Atkinson Avenue and Center Street; which will impact cars approaching this problem intersection.

