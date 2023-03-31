Pulaski High School classroom talks about reckless driving and potential solutions

MILWAUKEE — A group of Pulaski High School students working on a social studies project on the topic of reckless driving had a chance to meet with a community leader this week to ask questions about the issues we see on Milwaukee streets.

"I think there's a number of different things that contribute to what we're seeing as an influx in Milwaukee," said Celia Jackson, a volunteer with the Coalition for Safe Driving MKE, while speaking to the class.

In a Q&A session that lasted more than a half hour, the class asked Jackson about everything reckless driving-related from engineering and enforcement to education.

"I care about it because so many people lose their life due to reckless driving," said Hassan Barkhdale, a Pulaski High School junior who is participating in the class project.

Barkhdale is one of six students who chose reckless driving as his topic for a required social studies project on political engagement. Eventually, each student will need to write a report.

"I thought the conversation was good because we got to ask questions we wanted from it," said Barkhdale.

Barkhdale's teacher, Alicia Doxtater, is proud.

"It makes me proud to know that they're noticing what's happening in their city and in their community and that they want to learn about it and maybe do something about it," said Doxtater.

Jackson called the youth input and interaction "absolutely critical."

"It's really great because you know we get a chance to hear voices from part of the community that we don't always hear from," said Jackson.

Barkhdale told TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins that he reached out to city leaders to ask questions but didn't hear back.

"I emailed the alderman in my city and he didn't get back to me," he said.

That's when Jenkins asked if Jackson would be up for the task of meeting with students. But, with weeks still remaining because of the project's deadline, Ms. Doxtater hopes others in the community will step up and help keep these students engaged.

"If you have students who are emailing you from Pulaski High School, don't ignore them," she said. "They're serious. These are serious students about a serious issue, whether it's reckless driving or gun control or whatever it may be."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip