Project to improve safety underway on Milwaukee's Sherman Boulevard

MILWAUKEE — Major changes are on the horizon for one of Milwaukee's most problematic streets, Sherman Boulevard. The street, notorious for speeding, racing, and reckless driving, is set to undergo a significant transformation.

Mabel Lamb, Executive Director of the Sherman Park Community Association, has been an outspoken advocate for change. She resides on Sherman Boulevard and has consistently raised concerns about the issues plaguing the area.

"Sherman Boulevard has been a hot corner for a long time," said Lamb, who has witnessed the problems firsthand. "Thousands of cars use this street daily, creating a constant stream of traffic."

The proposed project, known as the North Sherman Boulevard Project, aims to rebuild approximately two miles of the street, stretching from Capitol Drive to North Avenue. Construction is scheduled to commence in late 2025 and conclude by 2028, a timeline deemed aggressive by project engineer David Tapia.

The primary objectives of the project include slowing down traffic, enhancing the street's bike-friendliness, and curbing reckless driving. These goals address problems that have persisted for decades due to well-intended but flawed decisions.

Sherman Boulevard, once narrower and adorned with large flower beds in the 1930s, has since seen its lanes widened and parking spaces expanded. The project aims to return the boulevard to a design more reminiscent of its earlier, safer configuration. This will involve narrower travel lanes, protected bike lanes, and reduced parking spaces.

Public input is currently being sought for the project.

To provide feedback or learn more about the initiative, visit improveshermanblvd.com

