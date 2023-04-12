Project Drive Safer: Young drivers lead to stay safe on the road

Project Drive Safer is a year-long commitment to address reckless driving, and last week we heard from adults about their safety tips for drivers. This week, we wanted to hear from young kids who are working to become safe drivers themselves.

On the first day of driver's ed classes at Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy, about 20 students learned some of the basics about getting behind the wheel from Stevie Davis, an instructor at Easy Method Driving School. Davis' goal is to get them prepared and ready before their permit test next week.

In the classroom, sophomore Jacob Allen said he learned a lot of valuable information on just the first day alone, and by the end of the session, he hopes to be a safe driver.

"How to be a defensive driver and being able to spot what's going to happen before it happens," Allen said.

For Gwendolyn Vann, she said she is nervous to get out on the roads because of what she has seen over the years. But she hopes this class will help prepare her, and she's already learned a few tips.

"When you see an emergency ambulance coming, pull over to the side," said Vann.

The students understand the importance of being safe when behind the wheel, and as they work on taking notes and preparing for their big test, they have safety tips for those who are driving right now.

"The three important steps: never assume a driver is going to do what they are supposed to do, always be cautious of your surroundings, and expect the unexpected," said Allen.

"Watch out for your surroundings, make sure you're doing the right thing, and if you're not supposed to be on the road, don't be," said Vann.

Instructor Davis reminds drivers to be careful around this time when the weather is nice because there are more people out joyriding on the roads.

"People are going to speed; you can't control what they do, but you can control what you do," said Davis.

