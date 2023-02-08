Project Drive Safer: When it's legal to pass on the right

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Last week we talked about passing on the left and some viewers shared concerns about passing on the right, saying people fly around cars when they're trying to make a left turn. So, let's take a look at when it's legal to pass on the right.

There are some situations when passing on the right is allowed, when a vehicle is turning left and there is enough paved space on the right side of the roadway, or when you and another vehicle are traveling in the same direction and there are lanes for you to move over and pass on the right.

Just like when you're passing on the left, you constantly have to be aware of your surroundings and check to make sure you're in the clear.

The technique for passing on the right is the same as on the left, always check your mirrors, look around, check your blind spots, and use your turn signal to indicate your intention to pass.

State law when passing on the right:

346.08 When overtaking and passing on the right permitted. The operator of a vehicle may overtake and pass another vehicle upon the right only under conditions permitting the movement in safety and only if the operator can do so while remaining on either the roadway or a paved shoulder, and then only under the following conditions:

(1) When the vehicle overtaken is making or about to make a left turn or U-turn; or

(2) Upon a street or highway with unobstructed pavement of sufficient width to enable 2 or more lines of vehicles lawfully to proceed, at the same time, in the direction in which the passing vehicle is proceeding; or

(3) Upon a one-way street or divided highway with unobstructed pavement of sufficient width to enable 2 or more lines of vehicles lawfully to proceed in the same direction at the same time.

The fine for this infraction is $155.50 and is a 3-point violation.

