Project: Drive Safer: What to do when you see flashing traffic signals

MILWAUKEE — When traveling out on the road, you may come across instances where the traffic signal is not working properly or the light is flashing. A flashing traffic signal means something different depending on what color light you see.

Flashing Lights Rules provided by WISDOT:



Flashing RED traffic light (stop signal) means the same as a stop sign. You must come to a full stop and then you may go when it is safe to do so.

(stop signal) means the same as a stop sign. You must come to a full stop and then you may go when it is safe to do so. Flashing YELLOW traffic light (caution signal) means slow down, check for cross traffic, and proceed with caution through the intersection.​

(caution signal) means slow down, check for cross traffic, and proceed with caution through the intersection.​ Flashing YELLOW arrow means turns are permitted but you must first yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians, then proceed with caution.

346.39 Flashing signals. Whenever flashing red or yellow signals are used they require obedience by vehicular traffic as follows:

(1) FLASHING RED (STOP SIGNAL). When a red lens is illuminated with rapid intermittent flashes, operators of vehicles shall stop before entering the nearest crosswalk at an intersection or at a limit line when marked, or, if none, then before entering the intersection, and the right to proceed is subject to the rules applicable after making a stop at a stop sign.

(2) FLASHING YELLOW (CAUTION SIGNAL). Subject to s. 346.37 (1) (e), when a yellow lens is illuminated with rapid intermittent flashes, operators of vehicles may proceed through the intersection or past such signal only with caution.

The forfeiture amount for both violations is $98.80. It is a 3 point violation for Failing to stop for a red flashing signal and 0 point violation for failing to slow for a flashing yellow signal.

