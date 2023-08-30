Project: Drive Safer: Watching out for school bus drivers on the roads

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when Johnson School bus driver James prepares for his new group of students.

As a driver for more than a decade, he knows how important safety is in his position.

"When we’re driving the school bus, we have not only our kids but your kids and this precious cargo is so important to us," said Baldock.

That’s why he’s pleading with drivers to watch out for buses out on the roads because he says he sees it all the time, distracted drivers not stopping for the flashing lights or stop arm.

"A lot of times people take that risk because they don’t know the rules or they don't care about the rules, and it’s gonna cause an accident, and it’s gonna cause you being responsible for that accident if you’re the driver," said Baldock.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, "A vehicle that approaches a stopped school bus that is displaying flashing red warning lights, must stop not less than 20 feet from the bus and remain stopped until the bus resumes motion or the operator extinguishes the flashing red warning lights. Failure to do so could result in a fine between $30 and $300. This law does not apply to vehicles driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway but does apply if no barrier is present on multi-lane street or highway."

Over at First Student in Milwaukee, their drivers say they’ve also seen laws ignored.

"Unpredictability with the other vehicles, you never really know what somebody in another vehicle was thinking," said Billy Kraus, the Area Safety Manager

Kraus said the number one thing their drivers experience out of the road is inattentive driving from others.

"If you see the lights going on, you should anticipate that a bus is approaching a bus stop and that there are going to be children around," said Kraus.

He said that’s why they prepare over the summer month so drivers know the route and know how to react to reckless driving behavior out on the roadways

As some schools are already in session, parents and school bus drivers want the same thing, for drivers to make it a safe school year for kids getting to and from school.

