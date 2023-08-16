Project: Drive Safer: Walking, biking safety tips when heading back to school

FRANKLIN, Wis. — As the end of summer draws near, kids are getting ready to head back to the classroom. It's an exciting time but Officer Gary Wallace of the Franklin Police Department said it's also an important time to think about safety as foot traffic in school zones is set to increase.

"Keep your eyes open for kids, keep your eyes open for pedestrians," said Officer Wallace.

Some students may choose to walk or bike to school. Officer Wallace suggests students and parents plan out their route before the first day.

"Even just to refresh yourself, walk your route to school a couple of days beforehand so that you're familiar with it," said Officer Wallace.

For parents, he recommends walking the route with their children, ensuring they are aware of potential hazards and safe crossings.

For the younger kids, Officer Wallace said it's important to of teach your children to never dart onto the roadway, to use designated crosswalks when crossing streets, and always listen to the crossing guards' commands.

For students who bike to school, always wear a helmet.

For those walking, stick to sidewalks. However, in cases where there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road so the oncoming traffic can see you.

"Walk in groups if you can. Walking with others not only enhances visibility but also provides an added layer of security," said Officer Wallace.

Drivers are also urged to be extra vigilant, especially in school zones during early morning and afternoon hours.

