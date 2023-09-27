Project Drive Safer: The meaning behind the 'Road Closed to Thru Traffic' sign

ELM GROVE, Wis. — In the Village of Elm Grove, along Watertown Plank Road, a section of the road will close on Wednesday from 124th Street to Legion Drive for construction.

Drivers will soon see signs like this that read "Road closed to thru traffic."

You'll typically see this type of sign at the beginning of a construction project.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, "through traffic" refers to vehicles that do not have an origin or destination inside the work zone.

If you're looking to pass through the area, you should find a different route or take a detour. You can only cross past the barrier if you live directly in the work zone and have no other option. For example, if your driveway is within the work site or if a business you're going to is located within the construction area.

For a "Road closed" sign, it means just that—you cannot pass the barricade.

According to Wisconsin law, it's illegal to intentionally move or obstruct an official traffic sign or interfere with the effective operation of such a sign or signal.

It's something we saw out on the interstate back in June, a driver along I-43 at Brown Street moved the ramp-closed barricade. One after another, other drivers followed through this closed section of the roadway, until an officer pulled up and moved the barricade back.

This is not only illegal but creates dangerous scenarios for construction workers.

When you see these construction signs, follow the detours or look for alternate routes.

