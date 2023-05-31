Project: Drive Safer: The deadliest 100 days for teen drivers

WAUKESHA, Wis. — As the warmer weather arrives, so does an increased number of vehicles on the roads, including young drivers.

Memorial Day marked the beginning of what is known as the 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers, a time period when fatal crashes involving young drivers typically rise.

Trooper Richard Callus from the Wisconsin State Patrol emphasized that parents play a crucial role in keeping their teens safe on the road during this time. He said the number one thing parents can do is have a candid conversation about driving safety and responsibilities.

"Parents, guardians, and anyone connected to a young person have a real responsibility to provide education and confidence to that young person," said Trooper Callus.

He highlighted four key topics that parents should focus on during these discussions including, speed, impairment, proper seatbelt use, and distracted driving.

"I know young people love to have phones buzzing all the time," he said. "My advice is to put cell phones on silent, out of sight, and out of mind. Don't check the phone until you reach your destination. It just takes a moment to be distracted overcorrect and then result in a crash," said Trooper Callus.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, while only 6% of all licensed drivers in the state are between the ages of 16 and 19, they account for 16% of all drivers involved in crashes.

"Every single death is a tragedy to a family, so anything that can be done to reduce fatalities and crashes on the road is really important," Trooper Callus stresses.

For parents whose teens are new drivers, it is essential to ensure that they are properly following the Graduated Driver's License program restrictions.

"It places descriptions on number of occupants and hours of operation for that driver and the whole idea is to give drivers an opportunity to develop safe driving practices and not being put into risky situations," said Trooper Callus.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip