Project: Drive Safer: State Patrol aims to reduce reckless driving through partnership and increased presence

MILWAUKEE — Reckless driving continues to plague Wisconsin, posing a significant threat to public safety. With an alarming rise in speeding and other dangerous behaviors, the Wisconsin State Patrol is intensifying its efforts to combat this issue.

About 3,000 people are injured by a reckless driver every year in Wisconsin; 118 people were killed in 2022.

"It's always been a problem, but reckless driving, especially past this pandemic, we saw an increase in the amount of reckless driving, and a big component of that is speeding, of course. Tickets for over a hundred miles an hour have almost tripled since the pandemic, and they continue to be high," said Bureau of Transportation Safety Director David Pabst.

In 2019, there were 583 citations issued to drivers traveling at 100+ mph, which surged to 1,403 in 2020. The numbers remained high in 2022, with 1,159 citations issued.

"What makes it so dangerous is the fact that speed and other dangerous behaviors or risky behaviors are all combined, so you can be speeding but if you're speeding and not wearing your seat belt and you crash, you're going to be potentially killed," said Pabst.

To address the issue of reckless driving and reduce fatal crashes, the Wisconsin State Patrol has initiated collaborative campaigns with local law enforcement agencies across the state. These specialized campaigns, combine aerial and ground patrols and are aimed at curbing dangerous behaviors on the roads.

The State Patrol also emphasizes the importance of educating the public through public safety messages, urging individuals to buckle up and refrain from using their phones while driving.

Recognizing the need to reach younger audiences, State Patrol has joined forces with community members and celebrities to convey the message of responsible driving.

A recent partnership with Bobby Portis, a star player for the Milwaukee Bucks, has been instrumental in raising awareness among the youth. Through campaigns like "Control Your Drive," the State Patrol aims to foster a local-level connection and promote highway safety.

"Milwaukee Bucks are a wonderful basketball team, and it's nice to have a star that has highway safety in his heart," said Pabst.

On July 26th, 11 states across the nation, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, will participate in the Speed Awareness Day Enforcement Campaign. This campaign aims to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving and save lives.

