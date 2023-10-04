Project: Drive Safer 'Safety Tips' a year in review

MILWAUKEE — Every Wednesday for about a year now, we have brought you traffic safety tips of the week as part of Project Drive Safer, our year-long effort to combat reckless driving.

We have covered everything from driving in dangerous weather conditions to the right of way. Each tip and rule of the road is important to help make you a safer driver.

So matter where you're traveling, always remember to drive at a safe speed, put down those distractions, and buckle up.

When coming up to a traffic light, never speed up to beat the red and always stop well before the crosswalk for pedestrians. Once the light turns green, you should give it a second, look left, look right, and make sure the intersection is clear, then proceed with caution.

Sometimes you may see flashing traffic signals; flashing red means treat the intersection as a stop sign—you must fully stop before entering the intersection. If it's flashing yellow, slow down, check the surroundings, and proceed with caution. If the traffic lights are out, treat it as a 4-way stop. You might see this happen during adverse weather conditions.

When it comes to bike lanes, they are designed solely for cyclists. Drivers can only drive on these lanes when they are entering a driveway, right before turning at an intersection, or when a driver is leaving or entering a parking space located adjacent to the bike lane. But in all instances, the person driving the vehicle must yield and give the right of way to not just the cyclist.

And finally, always slow down in school zones and stop for the flashing red lights on a school bus. Remember, keeping our community safe relies on us being a safer driver.

