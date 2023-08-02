Project Drive Safer: Rules when riding an electric scooter

MILWAUKEE — With summer in full swing, you might see people riding scooters out on the roads. According to Kate Riordan, Senior Transportation Planner, she said the number of rides has increased over the months.

​​"In July we had 140,000 rides, in June we had about 93,000 rides, so definitely an increase over June and previous months," said Riordan.

However, there are some safety rules riders should remember. First riding on the sidewalk is prohibited.

According to the City's Dockless Scooter website, you should park your scooter in a way that people with wheelchairs, strollers, or other mobility devices/needs can access the sidewalk and crosswalk.

Don't block curb ramps, transit stops, driveways, or alleys

If you're driving a car, gives scooters and bikes at least 3' when passing. Make sure to look for people on scooters and biking or walking when turning your vehicle.

Pro tip: when exiting your parked car, open the door with your right hand so you automatically look over your shoulder for people on bikes or scooters.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip