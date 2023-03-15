Project Drive Safer: Rules of four-way stop right-of-way

MILWAUKEE — When coming to a four-way stop in Wisconsin, the general right-of-way rule is the driver who arrives at the intersection first has the right-of-way.

However, when two vehicles approach an intersection with a four-way stop at the same time, the vehicle on the left must yield to the vehicle on the right. However, if a vehicle on the right is speeding, the driver forfeits the right-of-way.

If a driver comes upon traffic signals that are not working properly, drivers must then treat that intersection as a four-way stop.

Read the law below:

346.18 General rules of right-of-way.



(1) General rule at intersections. Except as otherwise expressly provided in this section or in s. 346.19, 346.20, 346.215, or 346.46 (1), when 2 vehicles approach or enter an intersection at approximately the same time, the operator of the vehicle on the left shall yield the right-of-way to the vehicle on the right. The operator of any vehicle driving at an unlawful speed forfeits any right-of-way which he or she would otherwise have under this subsection.

