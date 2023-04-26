Project Drive Safer: Rules for high beam use and dimming

WEST BEND, Wis. — Driving on rural roads can be challenging, especially when there are no streetlights. Many drivers turn on their high beams to increase their visibility, but this can be a problem when there is an oncoming vehicle.

Wisconsin Law 347.12 Use of multiple-beam headlamps states that drivers must dim their high beams when another vehicle approaches or you approach a vehicle within 500 feet.

"The high beam headlights are so much brighter they can cause a distraction for the other motorist that you’re approaching or coming up to, it makes it harder for them to see as well," said Lieutenant Brian McAndrews of the West Bend Police Department.

"The low beam lights shine lower to the road surface where the high beam lights project outwards further this impacting another motorist," said Lieutenant McAndrews.

If a driver is approaching you with their high beams on, you are legally allowed to flash your high beams to kindly remind the driver to turn them off.

"This happens frequently nowadays with the type of headlights people have with the high intensity, and just flashing them on and off can remind the driver that they forgot to dim their lights," said Lieutenant McAndrews.

It's also important to note that when traveling in foggy conditions, it's best to leave those high beams off.

"When you have the high beams on in that type of weather the lights from your lights reflect back at you,"

Failure to dim your high beams can result in a ticket, costing you $86 and 3 demerit points.

347.12 Use of multiple-beam headlamps.

(a) Whenever the operator of a vehicle equipped with multiple-beam headlamps approaches an oncoming vehicle within 500 feet, the operator shall dim, depress or tilt the vehicle's headlights so that the glaring rays are not directed into the eyes of the operator of the other vehicle. This paragraph does not prohibit an operator from intermittently flashing the vehicle's high-beam headlamps at an oncoming vehicle whose high-beam headlamps are lit.

(b) Whenever the operator of a vehicle equipped with multiple-beam headlamps approaches or follows another vehicle within 500 feet to the rear, the operator shall dim, depress, or tilt the vehicle's headlights so that the glaring rays are not reflected into the eyes of the operator of the other vehicle. This paragraph does not prohibit an operator from intermittently flashing the vehicle's high-beam headlamps as provided under par. (a).

The fine for this offense is $86.20 and 3 points. This is for both failure to dim while approaching and following.

