Project Drive Safer: Proper zipper merge technique helps reduce traffic delays

MILWAUKEE — A zipper merge is a method of merging multiple lanes of traffic into one. It involves drivers taking turns merging, much like the teeth of a zipper coming together.

When drivers see a sign indicating that their lane is ending, continue driving in the lane up to the point where the lane actually ends. At this point, drivers should take turns merging with the vehicles in the adjacent lane to make one traffic lane.

According to WisDOT, when the technique is used correctly, it can reduce traffic backups by 40%.

However, according to WisDOT, in cases when drivers are able to travel at posted speeds and there are no backups, it makes sense to move sooner to the lane that will remain open through construction. The bottom line is to merge when it is safe to do so.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip