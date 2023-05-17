Project: Drive Safer: Proper tire care to keep you save

CEDARBURG, Wis. — As summer approaches and families gear up for road trips, it's essential to ensure your vehicle is in top shape.

At Krueger's Auto Tech & Tire Center in Cedarburg, customers keep coming in for tire-related issues. Owner George Heimsch said regular tire maintenance is important. When it comes to the tires, he suggests checking the tread depth and pressure and making sure your rims are not dented, bent or corroded.

Proper tread depth is crucial for optimal traction and control. Heimsch said drivers should inspect their tires regularly.

According to the Department of Transportation, 2/32 is the lowest legal amount of tread depth. Driving on bald tires can lead to braking issues and make it challenging to maintain control, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

"The more tread the easier to clean that snow or rain so you are not hydroplaning," said Heimsch.

He said an easy way to check the depth is by using the penny test. Heimsch recommends inserting a penny into the tread with Lincoln's head facing down. If you can see the top of Lincoln's head, it's time to replace the tire.

Aside from tread depth, Heimsch also emphasizes the significance of maintaining proper tire pressure and inspecting the condition of rims. Sometimes air leakage can occur due to road debris, such as nails, glass, and hitting potholes.

"Keep an eye on tire pressure and make sure that is maintained. A lot of that information can be found inside the door on the sticker to let you know how much air needs to go in there," said Heimsch.

Inspecting rims is equally important, dented or corroded rims can compromise tire performance.

To help maximize your tire lifespan, Heimsch recommends tire rotations every 6,000 miles or so.

"At least do an inspection to see if there is something stuck in the tire. Otherwise, if you're having handling concerns, the steering wheel isn't straight, I suggest getting an alignment," said Heimsch.

A regular tire rotation can help distribute wear evenly across all tires, extending their lifespan. It not only improves safety but can also save you money on gas.

According to state law:

(1) The tires and rims on every vehicle shall be maintained in proper condition and in conformity with this section and s. 347.45, Stats.

(2) Every tire shall have at least 2/32 inch tread depth in every major tire groove measured at 2 points no less than 15 inches apart.

