Project Drive Safer: Not having a front license plate could get you pulled over

WAUKESHA, Wis. — In the state of Wisconsin, when issued two license plates, drivers must attach both plates to their vehicles, one on the front and the other on the back. Driving without a front plate could get you pulled over and fined.

"Having that front plate allows us to have a second view for the license plate that we are looking for," said Trooper Carlin Brien with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

There are some states that do not require a front plate including, Indiana and Michigan, but Trooper Brien said having that front plate helps law enforcement identify vehicles.

"It’s easier for us when we are looking for vehicles that have been involved in a hit-and-run, vehicles that are trying to elude, law-enforcement, other violators," said Trooper Brien.

In some cases, depending on the type of vehicle, there might not be a front mount for your plate. Trooper Briend said in these cases, mounts can be purchased online or at a local auto store. When attaching the plate to the vehicle, it must be firmly and horizontally attached and must be viable to read.

"One of the big things that we see is people putting their license plate in the front or rear windshield. That is technically against the state statute, because it is generally speaking on unreadable and it’s not in a conspicuous place," said Trooper Brien.

Read the law: 341.15, Display of registration plates.

(1) Whenever 2 registration plates are issued for a vehicle, one plate shall be attached to the front and one to the rear of the vehicle. Whenever only one registration plate is issued for a vehicle, the plate shall be attached as follows:



(a) If the vehicle is a truck tractor or road tractor or a motor truck issued the plate under s. 341.405 (2), to the front.



(b) For any other vehicle for which only one plate is issued, to the rear, except that a plate issued to or for a municipality under s. 341.26 (2m) may be attached to the front of the vehicle if the design or use of the vehicle is such as to make a plate attached to the rear difficult to see and read.

