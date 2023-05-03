Project Drive Safer: Motorcycle safety on Wisconsin roadways

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — As the temperatures rise, many Wisconsinites are eager to hop on their motorcycles and hit the open road. However, with more motorcycles on the road comes an increased risk for crashes.

At Cycle-Rite in Plymouth, Wisconsin, students are learning how to safely maneuver their motorcycles. According to co-owner and instructor Bill Swoboda, the classes attract a variety of students, some with no experience and others with more experience.

"This course is designed to start from the ground up. No experience, get a feel for the motorcycle, it's weight, how it runs, the clutch, breaks and it progressively gets more challenging as we go," said Swoboda.

In addition to learning the skills necessary to operate a motorcycle safely, riders are also taught the legal requirements for riding on the road.

Wisconsin law requires all passengers and operators who are under 18 to wear helmets. (347.485 Protective headgear for use on motorcycles)

"We suggest wear your gear all the time," said Swoboda.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2021, there were 5,932 motorcyclists killed across the county. NHTSA data shows that was the highest number of motorcyclists killed since 1975. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of a head injury by about 70%.

Although there is no specific helmet law for those over 18 and with a license, every rider must wear eye protection unless their motorcycle has a windshield that rises at least 15 inches above the handlebars.

"Eye protection is required 100% if the time. It's a legal requirement in the state of Wisconsin. It can be glasses, goggles, visor on a helmet or a windshield can be counted as long as it's 15 inches...a full helmet is going to give you the best protection for your entire head and face on motorcycle," said co-owner Kim Meyer.

Failure to wear a helmet or have proper eye protection can result in a fine of $98, as well as two demerit points.

Drivers should also do their part to keep everyone safe on the road. Providing extra space for motorcycles and always paying attention to the road can go a long way in preventing accidents.

"Put the phones down. Just leave them alone. Save lives. That motorcyclist next to you could be a brother, sister, loved one," said Swoboda.

To learn more about motorcycle classes with Cycle-Rite, click here.

347.485 Protective headgear for use on motorcycles.

(1) (a) No person who holds an instructional permit under s. 343.07 (4) or who is under 18 years of age may operate or ride upon a motorcycle on any highway unless the person is wearing protective headgear of a type which meets the standards established for motorcycle operation in 49 CFR 571.218 and the chin strap is properly fastened.

(am) No person may operate a motorcycle when carrying a passenger under 18 years of age unless the passenger is wearing protective headgear.

(2)

(a) No person may operate a motorcycle on any highway without wearing any of the following eye protection:

1. A protective face shield attached to the headgear.

2. Glasses.

3. Goggles.

(b) Except for photosensitive corrective glasses prescribed by an ophthalmologist, physician, oculist or optometrist, eye protection worn during hours of darkness may not be tinted or darkened. (c) Notwithstanding par. (a), if the vehicle is an autocycle equipped with a windshield or a motorcycle equipped with a windshield that rises a minimum of 15 inches above the handlebar, the use of other eye protective devices is not mandatory.

(d) This subsection shall not apply to persons operating a motorcycle in a parade sanctioned by the local municipality.

The fine for a helmet violation is $98.80 and 0 points. Failure to have eye protection is $98.80 and 2 points.

