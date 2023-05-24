Project Drive Safer: MCTS launces CONNECT1 bus, new dedicated bus lanes

MILWAUKEE — Starting June 4th, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will introduce the new CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line. The nine-mile east-west route will connect downtown Milwaukee to the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa.

According to MCTS, ridership is expected to increase 31% by 2035. The $55 million transit project is expected to create a faster commute for riders. Passengers will be able to board at 33 new BRT stations along the route.

Daytime buses will arrive every 10 minutes on weekdays and 15 minutes on the weekend. Buses will arrive every 20 to 30 minutes during the evening. The project includes elevated bus platforms, real-time bus arrival boards at stops, off-bus fare validators, and the introduction of 11 electric buses.

"It’s a little bit different. It’s not a bus stop, it’s a bus station," said Kristina Hoffman with Milwaukee County Transit System.

In addition to upgrading the transit system, Wisconsin Avenue is now down to one lane for riders from Hawley Rd to 8th Street and Plankinton to Cass Street due to dedicated bus lanes.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), they will enforce these lanes, treating violations as they would any other traffic offense. Fines for driving in the bus-only lane could amount to $40 for the first offense.

According to MCTS, route 30 buses will arrive every 10 minutes instead of every 13-14 minutes. In addition, Route 30 buses will serve every BRT station on Wisconsin Avenue between Van Buren and 35th Street. Buses will also make stops at six additional locations: Wisconsin and 32nd Street, Wisconsin and 29th Street, Wisconsin and 24th Street, Wisconsin and 22nd Street, Wisconsin and Plankinton, and Wisconsin and Jackson.

"During peak travel times of the day, we will get 10-minute headways which means the bus arrives every ten minutes … it’s the faster," said Hoffman.

The GoldLine, which began in 2015, will be retired. The majority of riders on the GoldLine will be served by the CONNECT 1 and Route 30. In addition, Route 21 and Waukesha Metro 1 will be adjusted to serve riders.

From June 4- September riders can ride the CONNECT 1 line for free.

How to use the dedicated bus lanes:

Motorists



After yielding to a bus, motorists can access bus lanes for driveways and parallel parking. They can also access it to make right turns at an intersection by obeying dashed striping pavement markings.

After parking in a designated area, be sure to use caution when opening doors in case buses, bikes or vehicles are coming. Also, make sure your vehicle, including the side mirrors, are inside the parking lane.

Even if temporary, don’t park your vehicle in the bus-only lane

Pedestrians

If you need to cross the lanes, make sure to use designated crosswalks, wait for walking signals and look in all directions before crossing

Avoid entering the dedicated lane from between two parked vehicles

Don’t cross or run in front of a bus that’s approaching

Be mindful of what’s going on around you by removing your headphones to hear traffic and taking a break from your devices to see what’s going on

Cyclists

Cyclists are permitted to travel within the new dedicated bus lane

All cyclists should still use hand signals to indicate when they’re turning and should be aware of any approaching vehicles

You can find more information on the new MCTS CONNECT 1 program on the MCTS website.

_____________________________

CH101.pdf (milwaukee.gov)

101-21.5. Designation and Marking of Bicycle and/or Bus Lanes.

.1. AUTHORIZATION; LOCATIONS. The commissioner of public works is authorized to mark, by appropriate marks and signs, the area or space set apart within the roadway for the exclusive use of bicycle and/or bus traffic, and it shall be unlawful to operate or park an unauthorized motor vehicle thereon unless otherwise indicated by official signs.

.3. PENALTY. a. Any person violating any of the provisions of this section shall upon conviction thereof be required to forfeit a sum as provided in the penalty provision of s. 346.17, Wis. Stats., 1979, which are adopted and made applicable to the bicycle and/or bus lanes and operators of vehicles thereon, together with the costs of prosecuting such action, except that the violator shall not receive an alternative or included time of imprisonment, but may be sentenced to a term in the county jail or the house of correction upon his failure to pay the forfeiture until the same is paid, but not to exceed a period of 30 days.

Wisconsin State Statute 346.17

(1) Except as provided in subs. (5) and (6), any person violating s. 346.04 (1) or (2), 346.06, 346.12 or 346.13 (1) or (3) may be required to forfeit not less than $20 nor more than $40 for the first offense and not less than $50 nor more than $100 for the 2nd or subsequent conviction within a year

