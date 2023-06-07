Project: Drive Safer: How windshield damage can impact driving

MILWAUKEE — At Nextech AutoGlass, working with windshields is their specialty, from meticulously polishing the glass to the precise installation process.

Fixing a chipped windshield can take as little as 30 minutes, while a full replacement may require a couple of hours.

Rick Paustian, CEO of Nextech Glass, said addressing a chip immediately can prevent it from spreading across the windshield, saving you from the expense of a complete replacement.

Paustian said it's important to keep your windshield free from significant cracks and knicks because it not only protects you from elements and debris but also impacts your visibility.

"Your eyes are drawn to the natural glistening of the sun reflecting off the crack so it’s a distraction for you but it’s also a safety risk," said Paustian

Wisconsin state law prohibits excessively cracked or damaged windshields. Failing to address the issue compromises the overall safety of your vehicle.

"They are the backstop for your airbags," said Paustian

If you notice a deep crack, Paustian advises taking care of it right away before the problem worsens.

"You’re looking for a black area around the damage, just a white dot on the windshield, that’s a surface knick, that’s not going to do anything. If you start noticing a black area, little lines, perfect circle, now that gives us something to fill," said Paustian.

Many modern vehicles feature driver-assisted technology and front-facing cameras mounted on or near the windshield. If your windshield needs replacement and your vehicle has this technology, Paustian recommends requesting a recalibration of the cameras from the repair shop.

To learn more about windshield replacement click here.

Wisconsin State Law:

Trans 305.34 Windshields.

(1) Every motor vehicle manufactured after January 1, 1936, shall have a windshield made of safety glass. Such glass shall be plainly marked to identify it as safety glass or a certification from the glass supplier stating that the glass is approved safety glass shall be carried in the vehicle during operation or vehicle inspection, or both.

(2) The windshield shall be of sufficient size to provide adequate protection for the driver and shall be in place when operating on a highway.

(3) The windshield may not be excessively cracked or damaged. A windshield is excessively cracked or damaged if:

(a) The windshield has a crack inside, or which extends inside, the windshield critical area.

(b) The windshield has cracks which extend into any area more than 8 inches from the frame.

(c) The windshield has stone or shot damage with a diameter in excess of ½ inch in the windshield critical area or in excess of 1½ inches in diameter in any other area.

(4) The windshield may not have etching, scratches, abrasion or repairs of any type which impair or distort vision within the windshield critical area.

(5) The windshield may not have cloudiness or etching in excess of one inch around the outside edge on the driver's side or in excess of 2 inches on the passenger's side.

(6) Nothing may be placed or suspended in or on the vehicle or windshield so as to obstruct the driver's clear vision through the windshield. There may not be any posters, stickers or other nontransparent material, other than a certificate or sticker issued by order of a governmental agency, located on the windshield or located between the driver and the windshield. This subsection does not prohibit the following: (a) Attachment of an inside rearview mirror in accordance with s. Trans 305.26.

(b) Windshields tinted by the manufacturer of the glazing and installed as part of the original manufacturing process.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip