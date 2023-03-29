Project Drive Safer: Ensuring pedestrians safety when approaching a crosswalk

MILWAUKEE — As warmer temperatures approach, more pedestrians are expected to be out taking advantage of the nice weather.

Pedestrians have the right-of-way when using a crosswalk, meaning drivers must yield.

"They also have the right-of-way at walk signs so even if you have a green light, they have to cross first before you start turning," said Marybeth McGinnis with MilWALKee Walks.

McGinnis emphasized that crosswalks don't necessarily have to be painted or have a signal; they simply are indicated where two roads or sidewalks intersect. She said when drivers are approaching or turning, they should scan their surroundings.

"You need to slow down before making those turns. For example, when you turn, right, make sure you’re looking left and also looking right. Not just looking for cars coming but also for people trying to cross the roads," said McGinnis.

Over in Franklin, Officer Gary Wallace said during the spring and summer months, trailheads, parks, and commerce areas tend to become extremely busy. He said pedestrians should also pay extra attention before crossing the road.

"Always be cautious. Always look both ways for traffic and make sure that it’s safe to cross, even if you have a green light or walk signal make sure you look out for traffic," said Wallace.

At crosswalks, Officer Wallace advises drivers to stop well before the crosswalk and not in it.

"Stop well before the crosswalk because that’s gonna give pedestrians a chance to see around your vehicle and visibility of any other cars that are coming," said Wallace.

He also cautions against drivers who have a green light that may be tempted to stop and wave pedestrians on, as this can create a hazardous situation when other cars are traveling in either direction.

"In trying to be nice and let the pedestrians cross the street, the other cars may be traveling in either direction and they’re not going to do that and that’s when pedestrians could be struck," said Officer Wallace.

So once again, let's recap driver's responsibilities:



A driver must yield the right-of way to the pedestrian crossing within the marked or unmarked crosswalk.

It does not matter if the driver has a stop sign at the intersection or if there is no stop sign, you must yield the right of way to the pedestrian.

When turning, you must yield to both pedestrians crossing the street you are on and those crossing the street you are turning onto.

By following these guidelines, we can all work together to create a safer environment for pedestrians and drivers alike.



