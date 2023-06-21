Project: Drive Safer: Bus-only lanes debut in Milwaukee, here's how they work

MILWAUKEE — It has been more than three weeks since the launch of the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) CONNECT1 Rapid Bus Line. The new line runs from the County Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa to Downtown Milwaukee and features dedicated bus-only lanes along Wisconsin Avenue.

Mike Brock, a new user of the MCTS Connect One line, said so far the new rapid bus transit system has been efficient and reliable.

"It's good, it's fast," said Mike.

On the road, Mike hasn't encountered any issues with drivers traveling in the bus-only lane but he said it's important for drivers to continue to stay in their dedicated lane.

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) said that traveling in the bus-only lane can result in a citation of up to $40 for a first offense. However, as of now, the department has not issued any citations related to this violation.

So let's recap the reasons behind the implementation of MCTS bus-only lanes. These lanes aim to create a faster and more efficient transit system for MCTS riders.

Only buses are permitted to use these dedicated lanes, ensuring expedited travel times. However, drivers can briefly enter the bus lanes to access driveways or parallel parking spaces or when making a right turn. However; drivers must follow the dashed striping on the pavement.

Cyclists are allowed to use these lanes, further enhancing multi-modal transportation options.

Darius Johnson said what he has noticed while riding the bus, is drivers making illegal right-hand turns in front of the bus.

Each bus has a sign on the back that states right-hand turns in front of the bus are illegal. This is because they are dangerous to passengers embarking or disembarking on the bus.

