Police, driving instructor share advice on how to stay safe around reckless drivers

MILWAUKEE — Often when we're driving, we feel pressured by other drivers to go faster or to blow through yellow lights. It's one of the concerns a TMJ4 News viewer suggested we look into for our Project: Drive Safer campaign.

We asked Milwaukee police and a local driving instructor for their advice.

The email from a TMJ4 viewer read in part, "I literally can't follow the laws and rules of driving or I will get into an accident." The email goes on to say, "It's dangerous to go the speed limit as people will cut you off and pass you on the right to get ahead of you."

Lieutenant Tayna Boll with Milwaukee Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit suggests all drivers to always follow the law.

"Stick to the speed limit. If there's a yellow light, you know, if you're able to slow down in time, make sure that you're able to slow down and stop," said Boll.

Stevie Davis, an instructor at Easy Method Driving School, has been training drivers for nearly two decades.

"If you learn how to drive defensively, you'll have less accidents," said Davis.

He said you have to accept the fact that some people have terrible driving habits.

"You can't control how people drive, but you can control how you drive," he said.

Davis shares these three tips with his students.

1.) Always expect the unexpected.

2.) Be aware of your surroundings at all times.

3.) Don't ever assume a driver is going to do what they're supposed to do.

He adds that driving defensively doesn't need to lead to you breaking the law.

"Say somebody is tailgating you, ease off the gas pedal a little bit, go a little bit slower, let's make the car go around you," said Davis.

This a reminder that you must hold yourself accountable first and foremost when you're out on the roads.

